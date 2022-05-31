Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,809 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.09% of American Financial Group worth $126,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 38.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after buying an additional 40,536 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 55.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $138.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.66. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.57 and a 52-week high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $8.56 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

