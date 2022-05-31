Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,338,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 230,876 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.35% of Wintrust Financial worth $121,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 949.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,575.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

WTFC opened at $87.51 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $65.66 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.