Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.49% of Sun Communities worth $120,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sun Communities by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,055,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,724,000 after buying an additional 336,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,884,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,594,000 after buying an additional 223,492 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,263,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,738,000 after buying an additional 43,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,968,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,260,000 after buying an additional 344,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,968,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,242,000 after purchasing an additional 284,518 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SUI opened at $166.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.51 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.21 and a 200 day moving average of $185.45.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 113.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.11.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

