Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,743,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,620 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.33% of Comerica worth $151,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 883.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.19.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.90.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

