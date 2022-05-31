Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 133,785 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,846 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 133,785 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.67% of Cooper Companies worth $139,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 22.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $459.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.67.

COO stock opened at $352.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $377.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.67. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.43 and a 1 year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.