Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 26,426 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,529,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $142,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,414,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,114 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,100,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,774,409,000 after purchasing an additional 375,682 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Micron Technology by 493.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,868,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $487,520,000 after purchasing an additional 266,022 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MU shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.92.

MU opened at $73.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average of $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

