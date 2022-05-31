Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,130,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,850 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.55% of Americold Realty Trust worth $135,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

COLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.73.

Shares of COLD opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.00, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.34. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -733.33%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

