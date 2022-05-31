Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 107,245 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,656,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 107,245 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of General Electric worth $156,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,897,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in General Electric by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 130,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE opened at $78.76 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $71.14 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.92.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

In other news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

