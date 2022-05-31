Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 208,185 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 623,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 208,185 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $122,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,380,057,000 after purchasing an additional 274,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,541,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,679,600,000 after purchasing an additional 147,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,658,000 after purchasing an additional 101,912 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $679,632,000 after purchasing an additional 133,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,195,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $431,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $129.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.65 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.27.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

