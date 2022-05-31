Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 230,876 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 230,876 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.35% of Wintrust Financial worth $121,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,509,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,877,000 after buying an additional 111,076 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,237,000 after buying an additional 52,399 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,862,000 after buying an additional 116,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.25.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $87.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $65.66 and a one year high of $105.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.53. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 19.10%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

