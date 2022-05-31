Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 25,671 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 660,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,671 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Crown Castle International worth $137,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,962,000 after purchasing an additional 33,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.62.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI opened at $193.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

