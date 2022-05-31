Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,615,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 224,167 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Sally Beauty worth $122,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 230,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,498,000 after buying an additional 63,886 shares in the last quarter.

SBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.27. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $23.39.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

