Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,946,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,014 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $153,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.03. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.92. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.51. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

