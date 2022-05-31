Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,315,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,325,000 after buying an additional 1,350,224 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,971,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,096,000 after buying an additional 563,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after buying an additional 490,768 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,657,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,821,000 after buying an additional 307,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,736,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

LNT traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.91. The stock had a trading volume of 73,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.76. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

