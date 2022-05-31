Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 49,097 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,097 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COOP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,599,000 after purchasing an additional 221,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,331,000 after purchasing an additional 104,893 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,690,000 after purchasing an additional 95,189 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 806,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,556,000 after purchasing an additional 183,810 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at about $22,412,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,526,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,603 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,292. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $44.02. 10,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,071. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average of $43.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COOP. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

