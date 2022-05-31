Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Bayesian Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Bayesian Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 65,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $189,098,000 after purchasing an additional 25,126 shares in the last quarter. Incline Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 19,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,365,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 5,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,638,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL traded up $16.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,263.11. The company had a trading volume of 32,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,476.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,674.42.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,282 shares of company stock valued at $21,681,939 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,312.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

