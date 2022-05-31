Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bancreek Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,745,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,548,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,853,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded up $42.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,289.12. 48,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,476.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2,674.42.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,312.41.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,282 shares of company stock valued at $21,681,939. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

