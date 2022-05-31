Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Acquired by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 269.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,589 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.17% of Alteryx worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 51.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth approximately $465,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AYX. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.64.

AYX traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $57.05. 5,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,613. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $90.57. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.82.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,237,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

