Altium Capital Management LP Acquires 1,000 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IVERIC bio accounts for 1.5% of Altium Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.29% of IVERIC bio worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 375,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 81,242 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 275,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 59,625 shares during the period.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 2,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,166 shares in the company, valued at $682,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $166,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,931. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ISEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

ISEE traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,075. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio Profile (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.