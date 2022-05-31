Altium Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) by 267.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 127,347 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in InfuSystem by 422.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in InfuSystem by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in InfuSystem by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.67. 913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $21.89.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

