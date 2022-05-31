Altium Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.96% of Pardes Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,350,000. Altai Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,247,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,822,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pardes Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,115,000.

Get Pardes Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $5.74. 1,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,194. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05. Pardes Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

Pardes Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PRDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Analysts forecast that Pardes Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pardes Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Pardes Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pardes Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pardes Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.