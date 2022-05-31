Altium Capital Management LP Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

Altium Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,111 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.74% of My Size worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in My Size in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in My Size by 177.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in My Size by 46.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in My Size in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in My Size in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MYSZ stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,338. My Size, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

