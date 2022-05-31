Altium Capital Management LP Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Globus Medical worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 758.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

GMED traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,922. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.21 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.31.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 601,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,917,488.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Globus Medical (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.