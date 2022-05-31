Altium Capital Management LP Has $460,000 Holdings in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Altium Capital Management LP lessened its position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 256,071 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of iCAD worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in iCAD by 1.1% in the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 224,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 324.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

iCAD stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. 4,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,908. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.28. iCAD, Inc. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $19.00.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 40.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Norris Irish bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

