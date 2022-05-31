Altium Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACU)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Digital Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Digital Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,560,000.

Digital Health Acquisition stock traded up $10.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. Digital Health Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

