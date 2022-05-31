Altium Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,000. ESSA Pharma accounts for approximately 1.4% of Altium Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,525,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,061,000 after purchasing an additional 657,434 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,477,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,950 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,546 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,851,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after acquiring an additional 399,900 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 724,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. 1,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,146. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.57. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $33.84.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 25,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $146,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,990,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,195,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on ESSA Pharma from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

ESSA Pharma Profile (Get Rating)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI).

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.