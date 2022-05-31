Altium Capital Management LP Takes Position in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVCU)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVCU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,025,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,100,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,025,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,793,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TGVCU remained flat at $$10.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. TG Venture Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

