Altium Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Altium Capital Management LP cut its stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Keros Therapeutics accounts for 1.9% of Altium Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.50% of Keros Therapeutics worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 101.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 22,847 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 132.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 156,377 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 311.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 37,581 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $222,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,528. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KROS stock traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $33.09. 1,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.11. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $68.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.60.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

KROS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

