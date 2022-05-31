Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Down 7.2%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 9,921 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 428,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

AMPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPS. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth $2,340,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

