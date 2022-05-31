Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amarin from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Amarin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.30.

Amarin stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $571.02 million, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10. Amarin has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 977.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

