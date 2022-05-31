Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Lowered to $117.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMED. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Amedisys from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $117.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $109.53 and a 12 month high of $276.21.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $671,378,000 after acquiring an additional 138,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Amedisys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after acquiring an additional 62,863 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,693,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $291,800,000 after acquiring an additional 104,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amedisys by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,457,000 after acquiring an additional 263,275 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Amedisys by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after acquiring an additional 386,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

