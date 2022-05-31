American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.07.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 868,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,405,000 after buying an additional 442,967 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.