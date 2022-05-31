American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,641 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of American Electric Power worth $34,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $354,042,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,997 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 21.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,736 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 114.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,337,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,100 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.98.

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,215 shares of company stock worth $3,640,491. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $103.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.82. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

