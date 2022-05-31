American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.94.

Shares of AMH opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.19%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 201,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,098 in the last ninety days. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $701,205,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after buying an additional 4,233,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,064,000 after buying an additional 2,921,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,294,000 after buying an additional 2,384,487 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

