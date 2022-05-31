American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Lifted by GRS Advisors LLC

GRS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 138.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,096 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 6.6% of GRS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $27,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 17,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 548,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded down $4.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.89. 36,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.96 and a 200-day moving average of $252.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.92.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

