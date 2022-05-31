American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 461,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 2.2% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $135,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.92.

American Tower stock traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.61. 23,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,436. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.63.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

