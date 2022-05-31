American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.09% of American Tower worth $112,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,637,000 after buying an additional 136,713 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,053,000 after buying an additional 161,751 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,415,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,482,000 after buying an additional 106,065 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Tower by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,275,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,558,000 after buying an additional 288,478 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT stock opened at $260.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.63. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.92.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

