American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Short Interest Update

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,500 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the April 30th total of 420,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 283,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Vanguard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 2.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in American Vanguard by 85.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in American Vanguard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Vanguard by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in American Vanguard by 42.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.55 million, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $149.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.50 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is 11.90%.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

