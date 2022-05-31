AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 120.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,449 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of AmerisourceBergen worth $60,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after buying an additional 15,901 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,996 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth $1,789,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11,356.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,149,000 after purchasing an additional 232,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,022,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.29.

ABC opened at $156.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

