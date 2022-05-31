AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.12% of AMETEK worth $42,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $122.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.37 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on AME. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

