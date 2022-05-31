AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Morgan Stanley

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AME. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.30.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AME stock traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $120.80. 6,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,446. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $114.37 and a twelve month high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 22.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.