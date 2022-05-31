Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,701 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

In related news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $99,823.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,745.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,986 shares of company stock worth $506,386. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.42. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.05%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

FOLD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

