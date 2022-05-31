Analysts Anticipate AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $631.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $631.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $634.67 million and the lowest is $628.90 million. AvalonBay Communities reported sales of $561.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 26.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB traded up $5.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.91. 23,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.95 and a 200-day moving average of $239.34. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $197.62 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

About AvalonBay Communities (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

