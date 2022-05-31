Analysts Anticipate Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.87 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) will report sales of $39.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.98 million to $51.76 million. Blade Air Mobility reported sales of $12.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year sales of $143.07 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $194.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blade Air Mobility.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

BLDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.04.

In other Blade Air Mobility news, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $27,949.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,565.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,136. Blade Air Mobility has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a market cap of $484.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of -0.16.

About Blade Air Mobility (Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.