Analysts Anticipate EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.75 Million

Analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) will report sales of $10.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EVgo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVgo will report full-year sales of $50.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $54.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $132.54 million, with estimates ranging from $119.93 million to $166.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EVgo.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVGO. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EVgo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EVgo by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVGO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.78. 38,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,591. EVgo has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

