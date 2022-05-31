Analysts Anticipate EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.75 Million

Analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) will report sales of $10.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EVgo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that EVgo will report full-year sales of $50.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $54.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $132.54 million, with estimates ranging from $119.93 million to $166.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EVgo.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EVgo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EVgo by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE EVGO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.78. 38,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,591. EVgo has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58.
EVgo Company Profile (Get Rating)
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVgo (EVGO)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVgo (EVGO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.