Analysts Anticipate Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to Post $0.61 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. Forrester Research reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Forrester Research.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.62 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $101,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,956.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 119,831 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FORR traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $52.33. The company had a trading volume of 63,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,913. The company has a market capitalization of $987.78 million, a PE ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $39.64 and a 12-month high of $60.90.

Forrester Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forrester Research (FORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.