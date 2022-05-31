Analysts Anticipate NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. NextEra Energy posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on NEE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $75.69. The stock had a trading volume of 29,711,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,720,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.35. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

