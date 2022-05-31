Analysts Anticipate Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) will post sales of $10.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. Nurix Therapeutics posted sales of $7.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year sales of $50.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.62 million to $72.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $73.56 million, with estimates ranging from $43.20 million to $108.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NRIX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Nurix Therapeutics stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,695. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $405.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 59.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 235,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 743,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,517,000 after purchasing an additional 479,338 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

