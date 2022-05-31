Analysts Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Post $0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Physicians Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $81,970,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $76,947,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $43,874,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,749,000 after buying an additional 2,238,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,045,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $18.55. 95,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,896. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 255.56%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.