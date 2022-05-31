Analysts Anticipate Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Post -$1.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.32) and the highest is ($1.27). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.55) to ($5.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.54) to ($2.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.20). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RLMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 946,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after acquiring an additional 726,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 41.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,707,000 after acquiring an additional 567,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 422,982 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 16.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,540,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after acquiring an additional 353,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,468.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 238,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 318,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,138. The firm has a market cap of $563.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $35.35.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

